18 hospitalised after drinking contaminated water in Bidar: Officials

At least 18 people, including six children, were hospitalised after drinking contaminated water in Karnataka’s Bidar district, officials said on Wednesday, adding that the condition of one of the patients is critical. 18 people were hospitalised due to contaminated water consumption in Karnataka’s Bidar district. (Representational image)

This is the fifth such incident in the state in the last 30 days.

On June 5, a nine-month-old infant and a 60-year-old woman died after drinking contaminated water in Koppal district. The death toll in the incident rose to three after the death of a 10-year-old on June 8. Another case, from Bengaluru’s Electronic City was reported on June 5, where over 130 people fell sick after consuming contaminated water at an apartment complex.

On May 29, 25 people fell sick in Gorebal village in Raichur district and then earlier on May 24, in the district a three-year-old boy died and over 30 people were hospitalised after they consumed contaminated water at Rekalamaradi village.

Following the deaths, chief minister Siddaramaiah took note of the incident and on June 14directed officials concerned to take immediate measures and the state government constituted a three-member committee and ordered it to carry out a detailed investigation, the report of which is awaited.

As per officials, reports of people falling sick came to light on June 19 from Karkhiyal village in Aurad taluk of the district. The affected residents had consumed water from a borewell, officials said. The district health officials reached the spot and set up a clinic to assess the situation, Bidar district health officer Rathikant Swami, said.

“On June 19, 13 people were admitted to the Aurad taluk hospital. On June 20, five more people fell sick and were taken to the hospital... 11 are still under treatment and the condition of one patient is serious. The rest are on their way to recovery,” Swami added.

District health officials and Bidar district commissioner Govind Reddy visited the hospital and met the patients.

Officials said preliminary investigation suggests that sewage water contaminated the borewell water in the village. Of the three borewells tested, one was found to be non-potable, health officials said.

“We have cut the supply of water from the contaminated source. We have also sent the water for pathological tests and are awaiting results,” the health official said.