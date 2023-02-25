Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 3 members of a family found hanging in Karnataka's Haveri

3 members of a family found hanging in Karnataka's Haveri

Feb 25, 2023 09:57 AM IST

Three members of a family were found hanging at Tondur village of Savanur Taluk, Haveri, on Thursday over their inability to repay a loan of ₹25 lakh, said police.

The incident occurred barely eight months after the daughter's wedding. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The deceased were identified as Hanumanthagouda Patil (54), his wife Lalita (50), and their married daughter Netra (22).

The incident occurred barely eight months after the daughter's wedding.

"Hanumanthagouda had reportedly taken a loan of 25 lakh and was living at some other place with her wife and daughter to avoid the money lenders and bank officials", SP Shivakumar Gunare said.

"The preliminary investigation suggests that they had committed suicide. A case has been registered," SP added.

Further investigation is underway.

