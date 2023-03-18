'Human error': Confusion at Bengaluru airport after 30 international passengers dropped at domestic arrivals

In yet another aviation-related incident in Bengaluru, as many as 30 passengers who travelled internationally, were dropped at the domestic arrivals bus gate and entered the domestic baggage claim area at the city's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), leading to confusion. The 30 passengers had travelled on a Sri Lankan Airlines flight UL 173. The 30 passengers had travelled on a Sri Lankan Airlines flight UL 173. (REUTERS/For representation)

READ | Flight returns to Bengaluru airport mins after take-off; Officials cite technical snag

A spokesperson from the Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), which is the operator of KIA, confirmed that a “human error” had occurred. He also said the passengers were immediately shifted to the international arrivals area for immigration, after authorities alerted the terminal operations team along with CISF and Immigration.

“Yesterday 30 passengers who travelled on Sri Lankan Airlines UL 173 were erroneously dropped at the domestic arrivals bus gate of Bengaluru Airport instead of the international arrivals bus gate. These passengers entered the domestic baggage claim area,” the spokesperson told news agency ANI.

READ | Aussie family misses flight after passports go missing at Bengaluru airport

“However, the Terminal Operations team along with CISF and Immigration were alerted and the passengers were immediately moved to the international arrivals for immigration. Thereafter the passengers proceeded to the international baggage claim area. It was human error that caused this confusion and corrective measures are being taken,” they added.

In a similar incident earlier this year, domestic airline Go First neglected to board over 50 passengers - who were waiting on a shuttle on the tarmac - on its Bengaluru-Delhi service, and took off without them. The airline reportedly arranged for a separate flight for the forgotten passengers after realising its error.

(With ANI inputs)