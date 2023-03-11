Flight returns to Bengaluru airport mins after take-off; Officials cite technical snag

In yet another mid-air scare, a flight returned to Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) minutes after taking off on Saturday morning due to a technical issue, news agency PTI reported. The flight had encountered a "minor technical issue", officials said.(Agency Photo)

The AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) flight was bound was Lucknow. It took off from the Bengaluru international airport at around 6.45 am on Saturday and was supposed to arrive in Lucknow at 9 am. However, it returned to KIA 10 minutes later.

“A Lucknow-bound AIX Connect flight from Bengaluru made an emergency landing at the Kempegowda International Airport here 10 minutes after its take-off due to a technical issue on Saturday,” Air Asia authorities said.

"AIX Connect confirms that the flight i5-2472, scheduled to operate from Bengaluru to Lucknow, encountered a minor technical issue and elected to return to Bengaluru," a spokesperson from AIX Connect said.

The private carrier assured that the passengers aboard the flight were provided with alternative arrangements. "Alternative arrangements have been made for impacted guests and we are taking steps to minimise impact on other scheduled operations," the spokesperson added.

