'3,000 students at risk: Bengaluru resident flags massive footpath hole near Whitefield school

A Bengaluru resident flagged a massive hole on the footpath near a school in Whitefield, warning that over 3,000 students who attend the institution are at risk. The concerned resident posted images showing the sizable hole in the footpath.(X/@WF_Watcher)

The resident shared the details on X (formerly Twitter), describing the hole as a long-standing hazard that has not been addressed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) or the school despite the clear danger it poses to pedestrians.

In the post, the concerned resident posted images showing the sizable hole in the footpath, which remains uncovered and presents a serious safety risk. The post has since gone viral, prompting the BBMP's Integrated Command and Control Centre to register a complaint based on the post.

Check out the post here:

How did X users react?

Users on X expressed frustration at the lack of action from authorities, with some suggesting that BBMP officials should take a walk around the city to better understand the issues firsthand. One user remarked, "If BBMP officials can take a walk for 2 km, Bengaluru’s issues can be fixed. I don’t think they’re blind to potholes and hanging cables."

Others pointed out what they believed was the cause of the hole, with one user alleging that it had been intentionally created by a cable operator. "That’s a cable coming from the drain, crossing onto the footpath and taken to a tree. Brazen violations," they wrote.

A user also questioned the state of Bengaluru’s infrastructure, stating, "In a top 5 economy in the world, it would have been fixed within an hour of being reported. Are we really in the top 5 economy with this infrastructure?".

The post has sparked a wider conversation about the city’s ongoing issues with infrastructure and public safety.

