3167 tigers in India by 2022: PM Modi reveals the latest census of big cats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday revealed the latest Tiger census data in India and announced that there is a significant rise in the number of Tigers in the country. According to the data, there are 3167 tigers in India by the year 2022, with an increase of 200 tigers from 2018. In 2018, there were 2967 in India.

The data also revealed that the number of tigers has almost doubled in last two decades in the country. In 2006, there were 1411 tigers in India; the number increased to 1706 by 2010. In 2024, there were 2226 tigers in India and that showed a boost in India's tiger population.

Speaking at Karnataka during the 50th anniversary of Project Tiger, PM Modi said, “The success of Project Tiger is a matter of pride not only for India but also for the world. Our country has not only conserved tigers but has also given them an ecosystem to flourish. India is a country which believes in the co-existence of economy and ecology. We are also the largest tiger range country in the world. The huge success and the increase in number of Tigers proved how much the country thrives for saving our wildlife.”

The Prime Minister has also stressed that Tiger has also been part of Indian culture and mythology. “Tiger has been an integral part of our culture and tradition. From Lord Ayyappa to Durga mata, the tiger has also been the ‘vahana’ to our gods and goddesses. There is a mention of tigers in our mythological scriptures and even on historical carvings. They have been an important species in the ecosystem,” he added.

PM Modi also launched the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) and also released a summary report of the 5th cycle of Management Effective Evaluation of Tiger Reserves.