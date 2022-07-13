3-day Twitter exchange between Bengaluru traffic police, Twitter users

A tweet posted on Monday night - that flagged bikers flouting traffic rules right outside a Bengaluru police station - has ignited a three-day exchange residents and officials of the Yeshwantpur Traffic Police Station.

A Twitter user with the handle 'Understanding Blr Traffic' tagged multiple Bengaluru police handles, including the city's top cop - Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy - and shared a video showing bikers riding in the wrong direction outside the Yeshvantpur Police Station.

That caught the attention of the police who replied thanking her and saying that the issue had been noted and would be checked.

To this, however, one irate resident asked why the police needed to wait till someone complained to take action; in this case, the user pointed out, the violations were taking place opposite the police station.

Yeshvantpur Traffic Police rushed to reassure the user, saying they were uploading Field Traffic Violation Report (FTVR) photos and cases every day.

"Yea, Dear @bramesha30 ... we never wait.., We are doing our duties by uploading FTVR photo cases every day. After some days, all of these VIP's receive huge fine message to their registered mobile numbers. Later, they never... @DCPTrWestBCP @blrcitytraffic,” the police handle posted.

“I respect your work no doubt. Please don't mind. Just think if you keep uploading FTVR photos it will benefit the govt. What's the use for common people, who travel EVERYDAY in that road they have to face problem. My request kindly stop people going on wrong side, then put fine," the user replied.

I Respect Ur work No Doubt.



Please don't mind.



Just think If U keep uploading FTVR photos it will be benifits for Govt.



What's the use for common ppl, who travel EVERYDAY in that Road they have face problem.



My Request kindly stop people going wrong side

Than put fine — ?????? (@bramesha30) July 12, 2022

The police sent back another tweet, once again thanking him and assuring him that they did also educate motorists about traffic violations.

The first user - whose video triggered the conversation - then chipped in.

"Educating them will do nothing. They don't care about rules, why will they care if there are no consequences. Levy hefty fines. Make it financially unviable to break rules. Then they will stop, because that is the only incentive unruly people understand."

For a third time the, the police tweeted and said they were active in that too.

"Yet, this video is from exactly outside your station. No one was recording details of these rule breakers. I see this every day on that corner. Are you saying you levy fines on the 100s of people who do this daily on that one road? & Still this issue hasn't reduced on that road?" 'Understanding Blr Traffic' asked.

Dear @anvita9 ,Nope, By the efforts of our officers,it has been much reduced. However,during peak hour,it will return at the 90 route. By active white tapping work at Malleshwara , more vehicle flow here. But we will ensure that you have a safe and smooth journey. pic.twitter.com/nJEle5mdWT — YASHAVANTHAPURA TRAFFIC BTP (@yspuratrfps) July 13, 2022

Perhaps stung, the police shot back by saying violations had reduced on average, although the numbers did increase during peak traffic hours because of road work at Malleshwaram, that adds traffic volume to the road outside the station.

"But we will ensure that you have a safe and smooth journey," the police wrote, sharing pictures of traffic officials levying fines to offenders.

Read: Bengaluru traffic news: Hebbal junction decongestion measures working, say cops