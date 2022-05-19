Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
40-year-old Bengaluru man gets electrocuted at butcher shop; 4th case in just over 1 month
A 40-year-old man working at a chicken shop in Doddaballapura was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with a damaged wire from a cleaning machine on Wednesday.
Published on May 19, 2022 03:00 PM IST
ByYamini C S

In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old man who worked in a butcher shop died after being electrocuted on Wednesday morning in Doddaballapura. He reportedly came in contact with a damaged wire from the cleaning machine at the shop.

The deceased has been identified as Sriram P, who was working at the HAJ Chicken Centre on Court Road. Sriram was reportedly cutting chicken using a cleaning machine at around 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday when the incident occurred. Reports said he did not notice that the wire of the cleaning machine was damaged and got electrocuted instantly when he came in contact with it.

Police have reportedly registered a case in this regard. Further details are awaited. This is the fourth case of electrocution in just over a month in Bengaluru. 

A 21-year-old man was killed on April 14 when he came in close contact with an electric pole, after which a 22-year-old man was electrocuted on April 26 when he touched a high-tension cable wire on a footpath in Bengaluru's Sanjay Nagar as he was returning from work.

Most recently, a 30-year-old man died of electrocution near the Hebbal bus stand on Saturday night after he accidentally came in contact with a live electric wire illegally drawn by a private advertisement company to light up an advertisement panel at the bus shelter.

Complaints were filed by the kin of the deceased in the first two cases against the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), the electricity supplier and maintenance board of the city, alleging that the board's negligence had caused the fatal incidents.

