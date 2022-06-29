'Accused cannot be handcuffed without reason': Karnataka high court
The Karnataka high court has awarded compensation of ₹2 lakh to an accused who was handcuffed and paraded by police in Belagavi district, news agency PTI reported. The court said, "An accused who is arrested can normally not be handcuffed." The court even asked the director-general of police to consider using body cameras to record the manner of arrests henceforth.
"It is only under extreme circumstances that handcuffing of an accused can be resorted to. When such handcuffing is made, the Arresting Officer is required to record the reasons for handcuffing, which would have to sustain scrutiny", the court said.
The court was hearing an appeal by an accused - Suprit Ishwar Divate - arrested in Belagavi after multiple cases were filed against him. Divate, a law student, was returning from an exam when police nabbed him in the marketplace of Ankali in Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi district.
He produced a video in court that was shot by the police themselves in which he was handcuffed, paraded and taken in a public bus to the Chikkodi police station.
Divate, who had a dispute with another person, has five criminal cases filed against him and is facing charges under the Negotiable Instruments Act for dishonouring cheques.
The police arrested Divate after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him.
Divate approached the court and sought compensation of ₹25 lakh. The court awarded him a sum of ₹2 lakh after the prosecution failed to produce any objections to his demand.
Justice Suraj Govindaraj of the Dharwad bench said the video did not show him being paraded around in town and therefore there was no need to pay exemplary compensation.
Therefore, 'the arrest being proper; the only question being handcuffing of the petitioner not being required, I deem it fit to award a sum of ₹2 lakhs as compensation to the petitioner payable by the State within a period of six weeks', the court said.
The court also directed the police to seek the trial court's permission to handcuff those under trial who are produced before the trial courts. "If no such permission is applied for and under trial prisoners were to be handcuffed, the concerned police officer would be taking a risk of such handcuffing being declared illegal and action being taken against them," it said.
"No person, whether he be an accused, under trial prisoner or convict shall be handcuffed unless the reason for the same is recorded in the case diary and/or the relevant record as to why such a person is required to be handcuffed," the court concluded.
(With PTI Inputs)
-
Mamata’s ‘friendly party’ sweeps GTA polls; TMC wins panchayats, municipal seats
Kolkata/Siliguri: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee consolidated her position on Wednesday when the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha, which she describes as a friendly party, won the elections to the Gorkha Territorial Administration while the Trinamool Congress swept 19 of the 22 village panchayats under the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad in north Bengal and four of the six municipal wards in the districts of North 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Purulia. Independent nominees wrested the remaining five.
-
Three youths club a monkey to death in Amethi, post video; arrested
In a bizarre incident, three youths in an inebriated state clubbed a monkey to death and filmed the video of the entire incident in Amethi district. The incident happened near a beer shop at Durgapur market on Durgapur-Lambhua road under Piparpur police station limits of Amethi district. The inspector in charge of Piparpur police station Dhirendra Singh Yadav informed that the three youths identified as Sangam, Radhe and Suraj were arrested in this connection.
-
Covid-19: Delhi records 1,109 cases, one fatality; positivity rate at 5.87%
Delhi logged 1,109 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent and one fatality, according to data shared by the health department here on Wednesday. Delhi had reported less than 1,000 single-day infections in the last two days. Wednesday's cases were detected out of 18,886 tests conducted the previous day. With the fresh infections, Delhi's case tally climbed to 19,34,009. The death toll due to the infection rose to 26,261.
-
Part of road caves in in Thane, tempo gets stuck; no injuries
A surface of service road near the Nitin Company signal along Eastern Express Highway in Thane caved in on Wednesday, making a four-foot wide by 1.50-foot deep pit when a tempo drove on it. The front tires of the vehicle were stuck in the caved-in road for about 20 minutes before the disaster management team arranged for a crane to remove it.
-
SBSP chief should restrain from advising Akhilesh through media: SP leader
Samajwadi Party Azamgarh district unit general secretary Hari Prasad Dubey on Wednesday said that alliance partner Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Omprakash Rajbhar should restrain from advising the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav through the media. Dubey said that those giving advice to Akhilesh Ji should remember that the SP contested the 2012 assembly election alone and formed a majority government.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics