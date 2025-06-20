Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
Bengaluru Stampede: Karnataka CM, DCM responsible for tragedy, says activist - Report

ByHT News Desk | Written by Yamini C S, Bengaluru
Jun 20, 2025 12:31 PM IST

Following the tragic stampede in Bengaluru that claimed 11 lives, activist TJ Abraham has lodged a complaint against CM Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

The Bengaluru stampede controversy has taken a new turn, with advocate-activist TJ Abraham lodging a formal complaint against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar at Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park Police station, holding them responsible for the tragedy, The Indian Express reported.

Abraham’s complaint named as many as 14 individuals, accusing DK Shivakumar of using the event for personal gain and political optics.(AFP)
Abraham’s complaint named as many as 14 individuals, accusing DK Shivakumar of using the event for personal gain and political optics.(AFP)

Why the Bengaluru stampede happened

A chaotic rush unfolded outside the stadium on June 4 as massive crowds gathered to take part in the festivities celebrating the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team's first IPL triumph.

Top officials named in the FIR

In his formal complaint, Abraham identified 14 individuals, naming top officials such as:

  1. Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, 
  2. DPAR Secretary Sathyavathi G, 
  3. KSCA CEO Shubendu Ghosh, 
  4. RCB’s Senior Director Menon Vijayan Rajesh,
  5. DNA Entertainment Networks MD Thimmaiah Venkata Varadhana
  6. Home Minister G Parameshwara, and
  7. Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Girinath

Key accusations

According to Abraham, Shivakumar allegedly used the event for personal gain and political optics, suggesting he was in talks to acquire a stake in the RCB franchise. He claimed the Deputy CM planned two last-minute public events to draw media attention, disregarding safety concerns.

Abraham also alleged that the police had prepared for a victory parade, but Shivakumar’s last-minute changes disrupted plans. He accused Chief Secretary Rajneesh of misusing public funds to support the event, arguing that these actions prioritized publicity over public safety, according to the report.

He blamed a senior police officer, Shekar H Tekkannavar (former DCP Central), of deliberately keeping stadium gates closed under Shivakumar’s instructions to create a crowd spectacle as he arrived.

Four individuals tied to event organization, including RCB's Marketing Head Nikhil Sosale and DNA Networks staff, were arrested and later released on bail.

Abraham previously made headlines as one of the petitioners appealing to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for approval to probe CM Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

Follow Us On