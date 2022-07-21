Actor Siddhanth Kapoor summoned by Bengaluru cops over drug consumption: Report

Bengaluru's Ulsoor police has summoned actor and director Siddhanth Kapoor to the city within a week in connection with the drug consumption case filed against him. The Bollywood actor was arrested on June 13 at a hotel on MG Road, where blood tests indicated he had consumed drugs.

The 'Shoot out at Wadala' actor is Shraddha Kapoor's brother and Shakti Kapoor's son. Police have summoned him to verify CCTV video from the night in question - when there was a party and when he was caught with four others.

A report by The Times of India said Kapoor told police he had been given a drink by one person and a cigarette by another, and was not sure how drugs ended up in his system. About 35 people present at the party were subjected to blood tests, and five of them, including the 38-year-old actor, tested positive.

Police also seized seven Ecstasy pills and a packet of marijuana from the party spot, and also found MDMA and ganja disposed of nearby.

Ulsoor cops have asked Kapoor to be present before the investigating officer within a week to view CCTV footage seized by police during the raid to verify who handed the actor the drink and the cigarette while he was DJing.

Reports added that police also wanted clarification from Kapoor on some data retrieved from his mobile phone, which was also seized.

The actor was granted bail in the case a day after his arrest and gave a statement after his release praising Bengaluru Police for the work they have been doing.

“I have been cooperating. They should continue what they are doing to save many lives,” he said.

Actor Shakti Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor's father, had said that he can't believe the charges against his son.