'Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor took drugs, it's confirmed': Police

Deputy commissioner of police Bheemashankar S Guled on Monday said Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor took drugs and he along with four others was arrested after a rave party in a Bengaluru hotel.

According to police, the rave party was taking place at a posh hotel on MG Road on Sunday night when a police team raided the place.

"It is confirmed that Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor took drugs. He tested positive for drugs in the blood test report. Hence, he has been brought to Ulsoor police station," news agency PTI quoted Guled as saying.

"We will be sending him to judicial custody," news agency ANI quoted Guled as saying.

Giving details about the raid, the police sources said besides the 37-year-old, who acted in films such as 'Shoot out at Wadala' and 'Ugly' and worked as assistant director in movies like 'Dhol', four more persons have been arrested.

About 35 people were present during the party where Siddhanth was invited. They were all subjected to medical tests. Five of them, including the brother of actor Shraddha Kapoor, tested positive for drugs. Police also seized seven 'Ecstasy' pills and a packet of marijuana from the party spot.

The accused have been booked under Section 22A, 22B and 27B of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

"We didn't find any drugs on their person but found MDMA and ganja disposed of nearby. We'll investigate CCTV to check who disposed of it," Guled said.

"The hotel has been given notice, we have asked specific questions, they will have to answer. The Bengaluru city police has declared war on drugs and this was part of it. Earlier in the month, we had conducted a raid, where 34 had tested positive for drugs," Guled added.

The police had uncovered drug abuse in a section of the Kannada film industry in 2020. They had then arrested actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON