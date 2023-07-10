Kichcha Sudeep accused of taking ‘advance’ money to work in movie, serves 10 crore defamation notice to producers

Popular Kannada film actor Sudeep, also known as Kichcha Sudeep, served a ₹10 crore defamation notice to a director-producer duo - M N Kumar and M N Suresh - after being accused of taking advance money to work in their movie, among other allegations.

The Eega star sent a legal notice to both Kumar and Suresh, news agency PTI reported. It stated that the duo held a press conference at the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce last Monday and accused the actor of having taken “advance” money ahead of working in their movie. They also alleged that they had done a “full settlement” in his favour.

The press conference aired on social media sites as well. Sudeep has worked with Kumar in four movies - Ranga SSLC, Kaashi from village, Mukunda Murari and Manikya. The notice added that Kumar said several people had to be paid “advance” money at Sudeep's insistence.

He further alleged that they paid the advance money so the actor could purchase a residential property in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar, according to Sudeep's counsel.

"Though the damage caused to the image and reputation of our client cannot be measured and compensated in terms of currency, our client however restricts the same to a notional figure of ₹10 crore only). You have made yourself to pay to our client a sum of ₹ten crore only as damages," the notice read.

In this regard, M N Suresh said that he was present at the press conference to support Kumar, as he is an executive member and former secretary of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce. He also said he wanted to resolve the matter amicably. "I did not make any allegations. I only wanted the matter to be resolved amicably," Suresh said.

Kumar however, was not available for comment.

(With PTI inputs)