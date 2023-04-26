Kichcha Sudeep campaigns for BJP candidate ahead of Karnataka elections, waves and blows kisses at fans. Watch

Actor Kichcha Sudeep on Wednesday campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chitradurga, Karnataka. In a video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, Sudeep campaigned for BJP candidate S Thippeswamy from the Molakalmuru Assembly constituency. (Also Read | Kichcha Sudeep receives letter threatening to release actor's ‘private video’ amid speculations of joining BJP: report) Kichcha Sudeep campaigned for the BJP ahead of the Karnataka elections.

In the clip, Sudeep stood atop a vehicle as he waved to the people on the road. He was surrounded by several BJP leaders. The actor was also seen blowing kisses at the huge crowd gathered in the area. Sudeep wore a white T-shirt, shirt, and denims. He also wore dark sunglasses. The actor campaigned for the BJP ahead of the Karnataka elections. Karnataka will go to assembly polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

Earlier this month, Sudeep addressed a joint press conference with Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai. As quoted by news agency ANI, Sudeep had said, "I had no necessity to come here, and I have not come here for any platform or money. I have come here only for a person. I have high regard for CM Mama (Bommai). That's why I am announcing that I am giving my full support to Bommai sir. As a citizen, I totally respect certain decisions PM Modi has taken, but that's my perspective. But that has got nothing to do with me sitting here today".

Previously when speculations started that Sudeep will join the BJP, an alleged threat letter was received by his manager. This prompted the police to register a case. As per ANI, the police said that the actor's manager Jack Manju received a letter from an unknown person, threatening to release the actor's "private video" on social media.

Acting on the complaint lodged by the actor's manager, the Puttenahalli police registered a case under sections 504, 506 and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Fans saw Sudeep last seen in Kabzaa, a Kannada-language period action film. Directed by R Chandru, the film also features Upendra, Shiva Rajkumar, Shriya Saran, Sudha, Murali Sharma, and Nawab Shah among others.

