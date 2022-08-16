'Adhere to strict world-class protocols': Domino's on viral pizza dough pics
Multinational pizza restaurant chain Domino's has responded after a picture of mops kept near pizza dough was widely shared on social media. “We have zero tolerance for violations of these operating standards,” the fast food restaurant chain giant said amid reactions to the picture shared by a Bengaluru based techie.
In a statement cited by news agency PTI, Domino’s was further quoted as saying: “We want to assert that this is an isolated incident, and we have taken the strictest action against the restaurant in question.”
The response was to a report following a flurry of reactions on social media after a Twitter user - Sahil Karnan- posted a picture: "This is how @dominos_india serves us fresh Pizza! (sic)". Putting up a video too, he said that the visuals were shared from Bengaluru. While the first pictures were shared last month, the video was shared on Sunday.
After this, the multinational restaurant food chain posted an assurance: “Rest assured we remain committed to doing everything necessary towards ensuring the safety and well-being of our customers.” Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Ministry of Health, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were tagged in the post.
On Sunday, the pizza restaurant chain said the “incident brought to our notice will be thoroughly investigated". “We adhere to stringent world-class protocols for ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food safety.” Appropriate measures will be rolled out, it added, on the basis of the findings of the probe.
(With inputs from PTI)
