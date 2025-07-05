‘Am I really in Bengaluru?’: Commuter surprised as auto driver turns on meter without haggling

At a time when complaints about auto rickshaw drivers are on the rise in Bengaluru, one commuter’s surprisingly smooth experience has caught the attention of many online. To the commuter's surprise, the auto driver stopped without hesitation, agreed to the destination instantly. (Representational Image)(Twitter/@mandar2404)

Sharing the moment on X (formerly Twitter), a resident wrote about hailing an auto “the old way” after a long time. To their surprise, the driver stopped without hesitation, agreed to the destination instantly, turned on the fare meter without any argument, and drove without speaking on his phone.

“Am I really in Bengaluru, in 2025!?” the commuter wrote, summing up the rarity of the incident in a city where auto rides often come with fare disputes and refusals.

How did X users react?

X users were quick to respond, many relating to the experience — and some suggesting a tip as a gesture of appreciation.

"Tip him! I do that just to encourage good behaviour,” one user suggested.

Another speculated, “Must be someone from the older generation.”

Some pointed out that such experiences, while rare, aren’t entirely extinct. “There are many like this. I try this once in a while and it works out. Some still use feature phones and prefer cash payments,” wrote a user.

Others praised auto drivers in coastal Karnataka, saying, “The best auto drivers are in Mangalore. No refusals, always by meter, no arguments, no detours, just less UPI usage.”

This post has surfaced amid growing dissatisfaction with auto services in Bengaluru, especially after the government’s controversial bike taxi ban. Since then, many commuters have taken to social media to express frustration over auto drivers rejecting app-based rides unless paid extra or tipped.

App-based bike taxi services were suspended across Karnataka on June 16 after the Karnataka High Court refused to stay an earlier order suspending such operations unless the state government notifies relevant guidelines under the Motor Vehicles Act.