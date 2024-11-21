'Am I speaking in Urdu?': Karnataka Minister reacts angrily to student's Kannada comment, orders action

Karnataka’s Education Minister, Madhu Bangarappa, sparked controversy during the launch of a state government program providing free online coaching for CET, JEE, and NEET aspirants on Wednesday. The event took an unexpected turn when a student reportedly remarked that the minister “doesn’t know Kannada” Karnataka education minister Madhu Bangarappa. (ANI)

The comment, seemingly referencing criticism often levied against Bangarappa by opposition parties for his limited Kannada proficiency, initially elicited a calm response. "Am I speaking in Urdu? Switch on the TV and see," Bangarappa replied.

However, moments later, his demeanor shifted, and he directed officials to take action against the individual who made the remark, Times of India reported.

In a now-viral video, Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa is heard saying, "Whoever said I don't know Kannada, record it and take action against him. This is very stupid. Who are the teachers? This has to be taken up seriously." He directed senior education officials, including Ritesh Kumar, Principal Secretary for School Education, and Sindhu Roopesh, PU Department Director, who were present at the event, to address the issue.

Criticism from Opposition

The incident drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused Bangarappa of suppressing free speech. BJP Karnataka’s official handle on X (formerly Twitter) quoted a Kannada proverb: “Telling someone the truth is akin to kicking them in the chest,” and added, "This literally applies to our uneducated minister Madhu Bangarappa." The party further stated, “When reminded of his poor Kannada skills, the minister ordered severe action against the student, teachers, and officials. This dictatorial attitude is dangerous for democracy.”

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal also criticized Bangarappa, saying, “It is widely known that the education minister does not speak Kannada fluently. In a democracy, everyone, including students, has the freedom of speech. The minister must accept constructive criticism.”

According to Time of India, some have suggested it is unclear if the remark was made by a student or an official. The minister’s response, however, has ignited a debate about tolerance for criticism and the role of free speech in a democracy.

