Amazon India to bid adieu to Bengaluru's World Trade Center due to high rentals: Report

Amazon India is all set to move its Bengaluru’s Rajajinagar headquarters to a new location in the city, reported The Live Mint. From the World Trade Centre building of the tech capital, Amazon India decided to move to a new office space to save the rental costs. The complete shift of operations of Amazon India from Bengaluru's World Trade Centre to the new location in the city will be finished by April 2026.(AP)

Also Read - Bengaluru's Total mall all set to become Zepto's new headquarters, employees to relocate from Mumbai soon: Report

According to the report, the new office will be near Kempegowda International Airport at Devanahalli, and relocation will commence in April 2025. The complete shift of operations from the World Trade Centre to the new location will be finished by April 2026.

Amazon launched the relocation exercise to save on the high rental costs at the World Trade Centre, which is located in the heart of Bengaluru. The rental costs at WTC are reportedly ₹250 per square foot, and the company will only pay one-third of them at its new location.

Over 5,000 employees will reportedly have to travel to a new work location and face a commute challenge. Many employees are also seemingly unhappy about the company’s decision to change its base as they will have to find new living spaces and accommodate their kids in new schools.

Also Read - HD Kumaraswamy demands SIT probe into allegation of ₹50 cr for 50 Karnataka Cong MLAs

The World Trade Centre, launched in 2010, is owned by the real estate giant Brigade Group. It has been one of Bengaluru's major landmarks and played a significant role in onboarding many MNCs from across the globe. However, the new office space of Amazon India is said to be owned by Sattva, a part of Salarpuria Group, a Kolkata-based real estate company.

Recently, to cut the rental costs, the quick commerce company, Zepto also moved its base to Bengaluru from Mumbai. The company has zeroed Total Mall in Sarjapur Road as its new headquarters, and most of the workforce is expected to move to Bengaluru from Mumbai.

The estimated cost for this massive headquarters shift is reportedly ₹3 to 4 crore, and Zepto is likely to save ₹40-50 lakh a month in rents by shifting to Bengaluru from Mumbai.