Amid language row, Bengaluru man attacked, punched in face for asking store staff to learn Kannada: Report

In a troubling incident in Bengaluru, a 52-year-old man was reportedly punched in the face and hit multiple times by the staff at a local store after he suggested that they learn Kannada. The confrontation occurred at a shop called Mamatha Arts on BVK Iyengar Road when the man requested to see designs for a lamp stand, known as ‘deepada kamba’ in Kannada, a report said. Two employees were arrested in Bengaluru for provoking a disturbance and causing harm during the confrontation, reflecting ongoing language tensions in the city.

“I initially spoke to them in Hindi but used the words ‘kanchina deepada kamba'. The shopkeeper didn't understand. So I tried explaining to them, in vain. The shopowner intervened and I was talking to him. The employees scolded me in Hindi. So, I told them to learn Kannada when they're running a business here,” the victim, identified as Syed Rafieq, said, as quoted in a report.

According to Rafieq, one of the employees reacted aggressively, questioning whether he needed to attend school to learn the language. "I replied there is nothing wrong in going to school and learning Kannada," Rafieq told the publication. This sparked an argument, during which the staff member reportedly directed insults towards the man's wife as well.

“When I tried to retort, he punched me in the face and assaulted me. Another employee took a brass plate and hit me on the head multiple times. As I was profusely bleeding, I ran out of the shop and sought help from the public. A few people tried to intervene but the duo tried to assault them,” he stated.

Local police intervened, resulting in the arrest of two employees, Shesh Kumar and Aravind, both in their thirties. Authorities have charged them under relevant sections of the law, including 118 for causing harm with dangerous means and 352 for intentionally provoking a disturbance.

The incident highlights the ongoing tensions surrounding language use in Bengaluru, where debates over the imposition of Kannada and Hindi continue to spark heated discussions among residents and migrants alike.