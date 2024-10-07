Mid-air medical scare averted on Bengaluru-Kolkata flight as doctor couple saves ailing passenger: Report

A routine Indigo flight from Bengaluru to Kolkata took an unexpected turn on Saturday afternoon when a passenger in his forties experienced a medical emergency shortly after take-off. Thanks to the quick actions of three onboard doctors, the situation was swiftly managed, allowing the flight to land safely in Kolkata without needing to divert, The New Indian Express reported. An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft (Representational photo)(Reuters)

Dr M M Samim, who was traveling with his wife, Dr Naznin Parvin, was joined by an unnamed surgeon from Bengaluru's MS Ramaiah Hospital in the crucial rescue effort. Their prompt response not only stabilized the ailing man but also prevented a potential diversion to Bhubaneswar, which would have disrupted the travel plans of over 200 passengers, the report said.

The flight, 6E 503, departed from the Karnataka capital's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at around 10:42 am, slightly delayed by 20 minutes. About an hour into the flight, the passenger, a labourer from West Bengal en route to seek treatment for a chronic liver condition, began to suffer from severe breathlessness and vomiting. He was traveling with his son, the report added.

"Mid-way through the trip, a flyer seated in the middle of the flight (Row no. 16) started vomiting blood. One of the cabin staff made an announcement appealing for doctors on board to assist the patient. Three of them stepped forward and saved his life," a passenger told the publication.

Dr Parvin also spoke to the publication and described how they rushed to assist the distressed passenger.

“He was struggling to breathe and was vomiting blood. We found his BP low. With the oxygen cylinder on board, we gave him oxygen. We also gave him drips with normal saline, all of which were available on the flight. The vomiting was brought under control immediately. Soon, the Oximeter also showed a stable oxygen level (95),” she said.

“I must place on record that the crew were awesome in the assistance rendered. At one point, the flight captain asked us if the flight needed to be diverted to Bhubaneshwar. It was a tough call. Since the patient was not in a good financial position and might not have the resources or support system in a different city, I decided it would be better if he reaches his hometown. We had stabilized him too,” Dr Samim said, as quoted in the report.

By the time the flight touched down in Kolkata at 1:24 pm, the Indigo medical team was ready, with an ambulance waiting to transport the patient to a nearby facility. Moved by the experience, a fellow passenger took a moment to commend the doctors publicly in a speech while waiting for their luggage.