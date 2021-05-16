Auto driver in Karnataka's Kalaburagi offers free service to Covid-19 patients

With the state of Karnataka emerging as the country's new COVID-19 hotspot, medical services and public health facilities have been stretched thin and people are struggling for access.

Rapidly rising cases have resulted in the state government imposing a lockdown, making it harder for many without private vehicles to reach hospitals easily.

Amid this turmoil, a young auto-rickshaw driver in Kalaburagi has started a free service for COVID-19 patients who are unable to book ambulances.

While speaking to ANI, the driver - Akash Denur, said that he had dreamt of serving the country at the borders in the Army. Since that dream could not be realised, he decided to serve the people on the ground amid the pandemic.

"Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, there's a dearth of facilities, be it ambulance or autos. That is why I'm giving free services. I have been driving auto for four years. I had a dream to join the Army but it could not be fulfilled. So I am serving the people like this," Denur told ANI.

He added, "I have been doing for the last few days. Those who need my services just give me a call, I reach their home and drop them to the hospital. The public is really suffering. This is the least I can do."

Over the few two days, Karnataka overtook Maharashtra as the state with the highest number of active coronavirus cases (5,98,625) in the country, the Union Health Ministry informed.

So far, 15,10,557 recoveries and 21,085 deaths have been reported in the state.

