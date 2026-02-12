Edit Profile
    Auto-rickshaw driver dragged on car bonnet after collision in Bengaluru | On cam

    In a shocking incident on Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, an auto-rickshaw driver was dragged on the bonnet of a car following a collision.

    Published on: Feb 12, 2026 12:24 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    An auto-rickshaw driver was dragged on the bonnet of a car following a collision between the two vehicles on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

    Eyewitnesses captured the scene, prompting police action and investigation into the alarming road rage incidenXt. (X)
    Eyewitnesses captured the scene, prompting police action and investigation into the alarming road rage incidenXt. (X)

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Bengaluru Vikram Ampte said the car driver, identified as Suresh, has been detained and is currently being questioned in connection with the incident. “Strict legal action against aggressive driving. Any act of road rage will lead to FIR & strict legal action. Drive responsibly & behave humanely. Zero tolerance against crime,” he wrote in a message on X.

    The alleged road rage incident was captured on camera, with videos of a red car moving along a busy stretch while a man lay on its bonnet circulating widely on social media. Police said they took cognisance of the incident after the visuals surfaced and registered a case in connection with the matter. The driver has been detained and the car seized as part of the probe.

    The incident took place at around 12:45 pm, after which the car allegedly continued moving with the auto driver on its bonnet, news agency ANI reported. Police said the vehicle involved has been seized by the Halasuru Police, and further investigation is under way to establish the sequence of events leading to the collision.

    Further investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances that led to the incident and the appropriate legal action to be taken, police said.

    (With inputs from ANI)

