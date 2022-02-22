Bajrang Dal worker killing: Curfew extended in Shivamogga for two more days

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will remain in place in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district till two more days (or till Friday morning). Also, schools will remain closed for another two days in the district.

The information was shared by Selvamani R, the deputy commissioner of Shivamogga that has been on the boil ever since the killing of a Bajrang Dal activist on Sunday night.

“The curfew has been extended in the district. Movement will be allowed from 6am to 9am. Section 144 has been extended by two more days, till Friday morning. Schools will remain shut during these days,” the DC was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Police said a total six men have so far been arrested, while 12 were being questioned in connection with the Bajrang Dal worker, Harsha’s, murder. Earlier, police said all the accused have been identified and will be arrested soon.

Superintendent of police Laxmi Prasad further said there were two cases, including that of rioting, against the victim, who was known as Harsha Hindu.

“There were two cases against the victim -- a rioting case and a matter of hurting religious sentiments in 2016-17,” Prasad was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, stray incidents of arson and violence were reported from parts of the district during the day, police said.

An official said 14 different incidents of arson and violence took place in the city since the the murder, which would require filing of FIRs. In three cases FIRs have been registered and police were trying to trace those who lost their motorbikes and properties in the arson and violence.