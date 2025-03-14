Menu Explore
Bangalore becomes first Indian city to get BIS certification for piped water supply

ByHT News Desk
Mar 14, 2025 01:05 PM IST

BWSSB becomes the first Indian water utility to receive BIS certification for piped drinking water supply management after a six-month assessment.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has set a new benchmark by becoming the first water utility in India to receive certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for its piped drinking water supply management. The recognition comes after an extensive six-month assessment conducted by BIS, which commended the city's adherence to globally recognized water quality standards.

BWSSB highlighted that the certification reflects its commitment to maintaining efficiency, safety, and sustainability in water supply and management.(Pexels)
BWSSB highlighted that the certification reflects its commitment to maintaining efficiency, safety, and sustainability in water supply and management.(Pexels)

In a statement, BWSSB highlighted that the certification reflects its commitment to maintaining efficiency, safety, and sustainability in water supply and management. The evaluation process examined various aspects of water supply, including water intake, treatment, distribution, and quality assurance, all of which met the stringent BIS requirements.

Clean water is our top priority: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also responsible for Bangalore Urban Development, lauded the achievement, emphasizing the government's focus on providing clean and safe drinking water to the city's population. "Ensuring access to high-quality drinking water has always been a top priority. This certification is a testament to our dedication to sustainable urban development," he stated.

BWSSB Chairman V. Ram Prasath Manohar stated that the BIS certification covers all aspects of water supply management, spanning the entire process from sourcing water to its final delivery. This includes water intake from the source, treatment, storage, and pumping, followed by distribution through the pipeline network. Additionally, it encompasses continuous maintenance, quality assurance measures, and consumer-related services such as metering and billing. "This recognition covers every stage of water management, from sourcing and purification to distribution and monitoring, reinforcing our commitment to excellence," he added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
