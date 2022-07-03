Bangalore Development Authority officials booked over ₹100 crore loss
- The BMTF is a special police setup in Karnataka established to safeguard and protect government property in Bengaluru.
Officials of Bangalore Development Authority were on Saturday booked for swapping prime land acquired by the authority with another parcel of property causing a ₹100 crore loss, BDA chairman S R Vishwanath said.
Vishwanath, who is also the Yelahanka MLA in the city, said in a statement that the officials colluded with one Nagaraj. He, however, did not name the officials involved in the alleged fraud and the number of authorities was also not mentioned.
He added that a case has been registered at the Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF) on Saturday based on a BDA task force report that gave details of large-scale irregularities in the deal.
The BMTF is a special police setup in Karnataka established to safeguard and protect government property in Bengaluru.
The BDA had acquired about 4.3 acres of land way back in 1983 at village Banaswadi in Bengaluru East Taluk from a person Eeranna and the amount was deposited in the civil court, Vishwanath said.
"However, Nagaraj got a General Power of Attorney (GPA) from Eeranna, showed it as his own land, formed a layout and sold them. In the meantime, the BDA acquired land from the revenue land owners and filed an application in the court saying that alternative sites have to be given to them," the BDA chairman said.
The Karnataka High Court, which heard the case, directed the BDA to take a decision as per regulations, Vishwanath said.
Nagaraj got all the plots transferred to his name and applied to get the alternative sites sanctioned in his name but the BDA board rejected his plea saying that this cannot be done, the BJP MLA said.
In a meeting in 2012, the BDA board decided to give 4.3 acres of land in various survey numbers in the BDA-formed Arkavathi Layout.
Further, he again filed an application to the BDA to give an alternative site stating that many areas in the land were in the buffer zone, which made it impossible to build houses, the MLA said.
In a buffer zone, no construction activity of any kind is permitted.
"The BDA accepted his plea in 2014, granted land parcels in Thanisandra at various other prime locations in Nagaraj's name and registered the property in his name," Vishwanath said.
Considering it as a "mega scam", the BDA chairman said he directed the BDA task force to investigate all the documents.
The Deputy Superintendent of Police of BDA task force P Ravi Kumar and his team submitted a report stating that large scale irregularities have taken place in this case, which resulted in a loss of about ₹100 crore to the BDA.
The BDA Task Force lodged a complaint with the BMTF to take action against Nagaraj and other BDA officials involved in the case.
"A BMTF inspector has registered a case and started investigation into it," Vishwanath said in the statement.
-
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
-
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
-
Delhi LG inspects drainage at flooding hot spots
While the LG appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, he was displeased at the drainage system at Minto Bridge, flagging “technical flaws” in the drainage system and warned that engineers concerned “will be held responsible and strict action will be taken in the event of waterlogging at the site.”
-
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs return to Mumbai after 11 days, show of strength with BJP
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the MLAs were informed about the election process for upcoming election for Speaker’s post. “They were told that the election will be held through a voice vote or they may have to stand up to vote for their candidate if asked,” said Mungantiwar.
-
Dry day pushes Delhi’s temperature up; IMD forecasts light rain for today
The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5 mm in a single day.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics