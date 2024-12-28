Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.13 °C, check weather forecast for December 28, 2024





Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.26 °C and 26.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 29, 2024 23.04 Broken clouds December 30, 2024 24.10 Few clouds December 31, 2024 25.00 Broken clouds January 1, 2025 25.15 Broken clouds January 2, 2025 24.77 Broken clouds January 3, 2025 24.77 Broken clouds January 4, 2025 24.18 Overcast clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.34 °C Few clouds Kolkata 22.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.19 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.04 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 24.2 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 22.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.87 °C Light rain

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.