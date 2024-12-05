Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.8 °C, check weather forecast for December 5, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 6, 2024 25.07 °C Light rain December 7, 2024 25.73 °C Light rain December 8, 2024 24.87 °C Overcast clouds December 9, 2024 24.93 °C Broken clouds December 10, 2024 25.71 °C Light rain December 11, 2024 25.69 °C Overcast clouds December 12, 2024 24.72 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.81 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 25.4 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.94 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.52 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.8 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 27.13 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 22.43 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on December 5, 2024, is 25.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.8 °C and 26.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 05:52 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, December 6, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.72 °C and 27.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 40.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 5, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

