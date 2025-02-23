Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.13 °C, check weather forecast for February 23, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on February 23, 2025, is 27.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.13 °C and 31.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 06:27 PM. Bangalore weather update on February 23, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, February 24, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.15 °C and 30.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 102.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 24, 2025 27.07 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 29.24 Broken clouds February 26, 2025 27.96 Broken clouds February 27, 2025 29.18 Overcast clouds February 28, 2025 29.73 Scattered clouds March 1, 2025 28.28 Broken clouds March 2, 2025 29.00 Broken clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 23, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.74 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.91 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.52 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 29.31 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 31.49 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.84 °C Few clouds Delhi 21.75 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.