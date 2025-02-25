Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.27 °C, check weather forecast for February 25, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on February 25, 2025, is 27.22 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.27 °C and 29.67 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 06:27 PM. Bangalore weather update on February 25, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.24 °C and 30.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 121.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 26, 2025 27.22 Few clouds February 27, 2025 27.93 Broken clouds February 28, 2025 29.37 Broken clouds March 1, 2025 29.44 Broken clouds March 2, 2025 29.23 Broken clouds March 3, 2025 29.78 Scattered clouds March 4, 2025 31.60 Scattered clouds



Weather in other cities on February 25, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.57 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 27.56 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.78 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 27.22 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 27.32 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 29.8 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.96 °C Broken clouds



