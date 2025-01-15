Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.97 °C, check weather forecast for January 15, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on January 15, 2025 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on January 15, 2025, is 24.65 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.97 °C and 26.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:11 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 16, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.37 °C and 25.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 55.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 16, 2025
|24.65
|Broken clouds
|January 17, 2025
|23.60
|Overcast clouds
|January 18, 2025
|24.55
|Few clouds
|January 19, 2025
|23.52
|Overcast clouds
|January 20, 2025
|21.91
|Light rain
|January 21, 2025
|25.78
|Overcast clouds
|January 22, 2025
|26.51
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on January 15, 2025
