Sunday, Jan 26, 2025
Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.95 °C, check weather forecast for January 26, 2025

Jan 26, 2025 07:00 AM IST
Jan 26, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on January 26, 2025 here.

The temperature in Bangalore today, on January 26, 2025, is 24.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.95 °C and 28.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.

Bangalore weather update on January 26, 2025
Bangalore weather update on January 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 27, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.71 °C and 29.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 97.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 27, 202524.36Broken clouds
January 28, 202526.55Overcast clouds
January 29, 202526.54Overcast clouds
January 30, 202525.45Overcast clouds
January 31, 202526.94Light rain
February 1, 202523.85Light rain
February 2, 202525.92Overcast clouds


Weather in other cities on January 26, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai27.63 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.05 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.21 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru24.36 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad27.3 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad24.9 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.49 °C Sky is clear


This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Sunday, January 26, 2025
