Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.95 °C, check weather forecast for January 26, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on January 26, 2025, is 24.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.95 °C and 28.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:17 PM. Bangalore weather update on January 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 27, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.71 °C and 29.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 97.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 27, 2025 24.36 Broken clouds January 28, 2025 26.55 Overcast clouds January 29, 2025 26.54 Overcast clouds January 30, 2025 25.45 Overcast clouds January 31, 2025 26.94 Light rain February 1, 2025 23.85 Light rain February 2, 2025 25.92 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 26, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.63 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.05 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.21 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 24.36 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 27.3 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 24.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.49 °C Sky is clear



