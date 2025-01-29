Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.01 °C, check weather forecast for January 29, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 29, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on January 29, 2025 here.

The temperature in Bangalore today, on January 29, 2025, is 23.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.01 °C and 28.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.

Bangalore weather update on January 29, 2025
Bangalore weather update on January 29, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 30, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.79 °C and 28.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 185.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 30, 202523.53Overcast clouds
January 31, 202526.40Broken clouds
February 1, 202527.23Light rain
February 2, 202527.62Overcast clouds
February 3, 202528.13Overcast clouds
February 4, 202528.50Overcast clouds
February 5, 202528.11Scattered clouds


Weather in other cities on January 29, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.3 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata23.35 °C Few clouds
Chennai25.84 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru25.28 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad27.63 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad28.51 °C Sky is clear
Delhi20.83 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On