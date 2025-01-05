Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 5, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on January 5, 2025 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on January 5, 2025, is 21.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.93 °C and 25.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, January 6, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.35 °C and 27.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 154.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 6, 2025
|21.77
|Overcast clouds
|January 7, 2025
|23.82
|Sky is clear
|January 8, 2025
|24.88
|Scattered clouds
|January 9, 2025
|25.21
|Overcast clouds
|January 10, 2025
|24.01
|Scattered clouds
|January 11, 2025
|23.81
|Broken clouds
|January 12, 2025
|24.66
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on January 5, 2025
