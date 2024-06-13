Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.43 °C, check weather forecast for June 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 14, 2024 26.33 °C Overcast clouds June 15, 2024 27.42 °C Broken clouds June 16, 2024 26.53 °C Light rain June 17, 2024 23.72 °C Light rain June 18, 2024 25.13 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 25.01 °C Overcast clouds June 20, 2024 24.98 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.28 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.67 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 31.77 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.13 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.7 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 36.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 43.56 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on June 13, 2024, is 27.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.43 °C and 27.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 06:46 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 14, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.77 °C and 29.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 18.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 13, 2024

