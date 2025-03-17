Menu Explore
Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.12 °C, check weather forecast for March 17, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 17, 2025 07:01 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on March 17, 2025 here.

The temperature in Bangalore today, on March 17, 2025, is 30.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.12 °C and 33.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.

Bangalore weather update on March 17, 2025
Bangalore weather update on March 17, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.61 °C and 35.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.12 °C and 33.8 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 88.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 18, 202530.91Few clouds
March 19, 202532.41Broken clouds
March 20, 202531.74Broken clouds
March 21, 202530.36Sky is clear
March 22, 202530.99Few clouds
March 23, 202531.65Few clouds
March 24, 202531.00Light rain


Weather in other cities on March 17, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.34 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata33.95 °C Sky is clear
Chennai30.68 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru30.91 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad35.79 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad32.1 °C Broken clouds
Delhi28.56 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
