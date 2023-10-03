Bangalore’s shambolic state has provided enough content for Trevor Noah’s future shows, says Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Sunday shared a post on social media site X on comedian Trevor Noah's cancelled show in Karnataka capital Bengaluru, taking a dig at the city's crumbling infrastructure. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw: Businesswoman, founder and chairperson of Biocon Limited.

Mazumdar-Shaw cited a video of the comedian talking about Bengaluru in a recent event and said the city has provided him with enough content to talk about in his future shows. She also tagged the Joint Commissioner of Police for Traffic, Bengaluru, BBMP Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar, saying that we have nothing left to hope for if this does not wake up the administration.

“Bangalore’s shambolic state has provided enough content for Trevor Noah’s future shows. If this does not wake up the administration then we have nothing left to hope for @Jointcptraffic ⁩@BBMPCOMM ⁩⁦@CMofKarnataka ⁦@DKShivakumar,” she posted.

The billionaire-entrepreneur has been verbose about Bengaluru's infrastructure and mobility issues several times in the past, having been part of a number of online discussions on road repair issues, potholes and waterlogging in the city. She had suggested American Road Patch, a patented technology, to repair Bengaluru's roads, and questioned officials including those from BBMP and BDA on why they are not punished for permitting encroachments that lead to severe waterlogging every monsoon season.

Trevor Noah cancelled his Bengaluru shows. Here's why

Trevor Noah, known for having hosted The Daily Show, was scheduled to perform in Bengaluru on September 27 and 28. However, owing to issues related to sound and venue, he cancelled them last minute, apologising to fans in a social media post. He promised to also refund the patrons for tickets.

"Dear Bengalaru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we’ve been forced to cancel both shows. We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show. We’ll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I’m so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before," he posted.

