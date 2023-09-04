BBMP issues a strict ban or plaster of paris idols for Ganesh Chaturthi in Bengaluru

The Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has imposed a strict ban on the sale and manufacture of idols that are made with Plaster of Paris (POP). A hefty penalty will be imposed on the makers if they flout the rules.

BBMP issues a strict ban or plaster of paris idols for Ganesh Chaturthi

The BBMP chief Tushar Girinath conducted a meeting with the officials of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB). As the idols will be erected at various places in the city, the BBMP directed for the hassle-free celebrations in the streets. The civic body also said that it will ensure that the festival happens in an environmentally friendly way and action will be taken if the celebrations breach the guidelines.

Meanwhile, it also imposed a strict ban on banners and flexes across the city, during the festival. The unauthorised flexes, banners and hoardings are already banned in Bengaluru.

The BBMP has also directed various other departments for the arrangements during the immersion of idols. Mobile tanks will be made available for the small idols which were usually put in households. However, the immersion for the large idols will take place at Sankey lake, Halasuru lake, Yediyur lake, Agara lake and Hebbal lake. Special arrangements will be made at the following lakes for smooth procession of idol immersion. The bursting of firecrackers in public is also strictly banned, said the civic body.

