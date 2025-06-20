Bengaluru: 29-year-old man suffers 12 injuries to skull, dies after tree branch falls on him

In a tragic incident, a 29-year-old scooterist suffered as many as 12 cracks to his skull and died after a tree branch fell on his head in Bengaluru. The deceased has been identified as Akshay Shivaram, who used to work as a HR professional, according to news agency PTI. The deceased was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.(X)

Akshay had been in a coma since the accident, which occurred on June 15, and is said to have passed away on Thursday after a five-day battle at the hospital, police reports said.

The incident occurred near the Brahma Chaitanya Temple in Hanumanthanagar, where a dry tree branch suddenly broke off and struck Akshay as he was riding his scooter. He was on his way back home when tragedy struck. CCTV footage shared online showed Akshay losing balance after the impact and crashing into a parked vehicle. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Watch the footage here, viewer discretion is advised:

Following the mishap, he was rushed to a private hospital in Jayanagar with critical head and skull injuries. Doctors revealed that he had sustained a total of 12 injuries to the head, as per the agency.

Officials from the Jaya Nagar police station have confirmed his death. "We were informed of the death at about 1 pm," an official said to PTI.

In the aftermath of the incident, Akshay’s brother, Benkaraj, has lodged a formal complaint against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Forest Department. He alleged that both agencies failed to act despite multiple complaints from local residents and temple authorities regarding the dangerous tree branch, which had not been trimmed or removed.

The Hanumanthnagar police have taken note of the complaint and are investigating the matter.

"We have registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 105, which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder," a police official from the Hanumanthnagar station said.

(With PTI inputs)