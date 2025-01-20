Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru 7 degrees below normal as first rain spell turns city into hill station

ByHT News Desk
Jan 20, 2025 07:52 AM IST

The unexpected rain is part of a larger weather system caused by a developing cyclone near the eastern coast of Sri Lanka and the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Bengaluru residents woke up to a chilly and refreshing Sunday morning as the city recorded its first significant rainfall of the season, with temperatures dipping to 21.4°C, 7.1°C below normal. This unexpected weather, apart from some recent drizzles, marked a pleasant shift in the city’s climate.

The weather in Bengaluru is expected to remain cool and rainy throughout the week.(PTI)
The weather in Bengaluru is expected to remain cool and rainy throughout the week.(PTI)

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rain was caused by a trough in easterlies over the Southwest Bay of Bengal near Tamil Nadu, Bangalore Mirror reported. However, the trough has now weakened.

(Also Read: Bengaluru News Live Today January 20, 2025 : Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.59 °C, check weather forecast for January 20, 2025)

The IMD explained that the unexpected rain in Bengaluru is part of a larger weather system caused by a developing cyclone near the eastern coast of Sri Lanka and the southwest Bay of Bengal. This weather disturbance has impacted several districts in Karnataka.

Looking ahead, light rain is expected in parts of Dakshina Kannada district on Monday, while the rest of Coastal and Interior Karnataka are likely to remain dry, the report added.

Bengaluru’s weather is forecast to stay partly cloudy, with shallow to moderate fog or mist during early mornings. Temperatures in the city are expected to range between 26°C and 16°C, offering a cool start to the week.

(Also Read: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara defends law and order amid BJP's allegations of violence)

La Nina conditions

Meanwhile, according to the report, private weather agency Skymet reported that La Nina conditions have officially developed, as confirmed by the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) of NOAA.

Additionally, a severe cold wave alert has been issued for the districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, and Raichur, where colder-than-usual weather is anticipated. The current weather patterns have provided much-needed relief from warmer temperatures, albeit with a touch of surprise for the city’s residents.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On