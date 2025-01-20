Bengaluru 7 degrees below normal as first rain spell turns city into hill station

Bengaluru residents woke up to a chilly and refreshing Sunday morning as the city recorded its first significant rainfall of the season, with temperatures dipping to 21.4°C, 7.1°C below normal. This unexpected weather, apart from some recent drizzles, marked a pleasant shift in the city’s climate. The weather in Bengaluru is expected to remain cool and rainy throughout the week.(PTI)

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rain was caused by a trough in easterlies over the Southwest Bay of Bengal near Tamil Nadu, Bangalore Mirror reported. However, the trough has now weakened.

(Also Read: Bengaluru News Live Today January 20, 2025 : Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.59 °C, check weather forecast for January 20, 2025)

The IMD explained that the unexpected rain in Bengaluru is part of a larger weather system caused by a developing cyclone near the eastern coast of Sri Lanka and the southwest Bay of Bengal. This weather disturbance has impacted several districts in Karnataka.

Looking ahead, light rain is expected in parts of Dakshina Kannada district on Monday, while the rest of Coastal and Interior Karnataka are likely to remain dry, the report added.

Bengaluru’s weather is forecast to stay partly cloudy, with shallow to moderate fog or mist during early mornings. Temperatures in the city are expected to range between 26°C and 16°C, offering a cool start to the week.

(Also Read: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara defends law and order amid BJP's allegations of violence)

La Nina conditions

Meanwhile, according to the report, private weather agency Skymet reported that La Nina conditions have officially developed, as confirmed by the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) of NOAA.

Additionally, a severe cold wave alert has been issued for the districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, and Raichur, where colder-than-usual weather is anticipated. The current weather patterns have provided much-needed relief from warmer temperatures, albeit with a touch of surprise for the city’s residents.