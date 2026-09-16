Hot spell in Bengaluru continues despite rain forecast

BENGALURU : Bengaluru continued to record above normal temperatures on Tuesday despite intermittent rain, with the city observatory recording a maximum of 32.1°C, 3.5°C above normal.

Showers have brought temporary relief in parts of the city, but daytime temperatures have continued to return to the low 30s when cloud cover decreases. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The reading came two days after the city recorded 32.6°C on September 13, while the Kempegowda International Airport observatory recorded 33.9°C on the same day, the highest September temperature in Bengaluru’s historical record.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The latest figures showed that rain has not brought about a sustained fall in daytime temperatures inside the city.

The India Meteorological Department’s Bengaluru forecast continued to indicate the possibility of rain or thundershowers towards the evening or night, while maximum temperatures are expected to remain around 32°C through the week.

Also Read: A strong El Nino is inevitable — history shows its effects will hit hardest in 2027

The corresponding September maximums recorded at the city observatory were 29.9°C in 2025, 31.6°C in 2024, 30.8°C in 2023, 31°C in 2022, 31.3°C in 2021 and 30.6°C in 2020.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The airport reading, however, marked a different benchmark. At 33.9°C, it was 0.6°C above the previous September record of 33.3°C recorded on September 16, 1951. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The airport reading, however, marked a different benchmark. At 33.9°C, it was 0.6°C above the previous September record of 33.3°C recorded on September 16, 1951. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The contrast between rain and temperature has persisted through the month.

Showers have brought temporary relief in parts of the city, but daytime temperatures have continued to return to the low 30s when cloud cover decreases.

Also Read: UP to face intense heat spell for next five days: IMD

N Puviarasan, director in charge of the IMD in Bengaluru, said the rise in temperatures was linked to poor monsoon conditions, limited cloud cover and a change in surface winds. “The rise in temperature is because of poor monsoon, no cloud cover and north-westerly winds, instead of the seasonal south-westerly, prevailing at surface level,” Puviarasan said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He said the winds were dry and carried little moisture, contributing to higher temperatures across south and interior Karnataka.

“The surface wind is dry and carries no moisture, leading to high temperatures, particularly in south and interiors of Karnataka,” he said.

The IMD has not classified the conditions as a heat wave. Puviarasan said that although temperatures may feel similar to heat wave conditions across parts of Karnataka, the criteria required for an official declaration had not been met.

Also Read: ‘Extreme heat in India, a result of worsening climate change’

The latest IMD data also show differences between Bengaluru’s three major observation stations. For September 14, the Bengaluru International Airport recorded 34.2°C, while the city observatory recorded 33.2°C and HAL recorded 32.3°C.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On September 15, the city observatory recorded 32.1°C, with 0.0 mm of measurable rainfall during the preceding 24 hours, while the airport recorded 33.7°C with 0.6 mm of rain. HAL recorded 31°C after receiving 27.6 mm of rain.

For the city, the immediate forecast points to more of the same: maximum temperatures around 32°C, with rain or thundershowers possible towards the evening or night.