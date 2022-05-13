Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru Acid Attack: Accused arrested after two weeks from Tamil Nadu
Bengaluru Acid Attack: Accused arrested after two weeks from Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru acid attack accused, Nagesh has been arrested for throwing 1 litre acid at a 24-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu
Published on May 13, 2022 07:31 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Two weeks after he allegedly splashed one-litre acid at a woman he claimed to have loved for years, Nagesh has been arrested from Tamil Nadu. The victim claimed that he attacked her after she rejected his marriage proposal.

 

