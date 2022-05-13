Bengaluru Acid Attack: Accused arrested after two weeks from Tamil Nadu
Two weeks after he allegedly splashed one-litre acid at a woman he claimed to have loved for years, Nagesh has been arrested from Tamil Nadu. The victim claimed that he attacked her after she rejected his marriage proposal.
-
TB activists start monthly meetings to resolve issues faced by TB patients
Mumbai: With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic causing a setback for the country's programme to eliminate tuberculosis (TB), non-government organisations (NGO), TB activists, survivors, and officers will hold a meeting every month to discuss the needs and challenges of its treatment in the country.
-
Maharashtra reports 31.59% rise in weekly Covid cases
A slight rise in the number of new Covid-19 cases has been reported in multiple districts in Maharashtra. In the week between April 27 and May 3, five districts in the state reported 1,016 new cases, while between May 4 and May 10, these districts reported 1,337 new cases, which is a 31.59% rise in the number of cases.
-
Closure of Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan overburdening Umbarde
The closure of Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan for the last one month has led to overburdening on the Umbarde waste processing project. This has resulted in dry waste piling up on the streets and remaining uncollected in some parts of Kalyan and Dombivli. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has claimed that the station will be functional in another eight days. In April, the Barave station caught fire twice, leading to its closure.
-
Symbiosis Society assures HC to allow unvaccinated employees to resume work
Pune-based Symbiosis Society on Friday assured the Bombay high court that it would allow its unvaccinated employees, who had been sent on unpaid leave till they were fully vaccinated, to resume work. The assurance came in response to a petition filed by an employee who had challenged the January 20 notice by the institute, stating that it could not make vaccination mandatory, especially when he was unable to take the doses because of health issues.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to set up 20 charging stations for electric vehicles in city
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has embarked on setting up 20 electric charging stations in the city, work on 18 of these stations is set to begin soon. A special review meeting led by municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, was held this week to take stock of the situation. At present, 20 locations have been finalised to set up the charging stations, work on 18 of these will begin soon.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics