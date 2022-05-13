Bengaluru Acid Attack: Accused arrested after two weeks from Tamil Nadu

Symbiosis Society assures HC to allow unvaccinated employees to resume work

Pune-based Symbiosis Society on Friday assured the Bombay high court that it would allow its unvaccinated employees, who had been sent on unpaid leave till they were fully vaccinated, to resume work. The assurance came in response to a petition filed by an employee who had challenged the January 20 notice by the institute, stating that it could not make vaccination mandatory, especially when he was unable to take the doses because of health issues.