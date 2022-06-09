Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru Airport now has ‘ultra-luxurious’ international and domestic lounges
bengaluru news

Bengaluru Airport now has ‘ultra-luxurious’ international and domestic lounges

  • Bangalore International Airport Limited has unveiled International and Domestic lounges at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru to give passengers an immersive lounge experience.
The lounges are named 080 Lounge. (Source: Twitter/Satyaki Raghunath)
The lounges are named 080 Lounge. (Source: Twitter/Satyaki Raghunath)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 10:39 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI |

Bangalore International Airport Limited has unveiled International and Domestic lounges at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru to give passengers an immersive lounge experience.

"Aptly named 080 Lounge, the trunk dial code of Bengaluru, the luxurious world-class lounges strongly establish BLR Airport's connection and dedication to the city. Not just the name, its design aspects, including art, artisans, heritage, and flora also reflect the rich culture of the city. 

Lush greenery has been artistically incorporated throughout the lounges, reaffirming Bengaluru's reputation as the 'garden city'. Designed meticulously to meet the unique requirements of every passenger, 080 is set to leave a lasting impression of the vibrant city of Bengaluru in their minds," said an official statement.

MD and CEO of BIAL, Hari Marar said, "We are constantly looking at ways to enhance the journeys of passengers and surpass their expectations. Our customers are going to be delighted by the world-class amenities and services at the 080 lounges. We are proud to be bringing this exciting brand with unique design sensibilities, creating a truly innovative and unique space tailored to the needs of passengers."

Operated by Travel Food Services (TFS), the lounges are open for passengers who are affiliated with loyalty programs, partner airlines, and for all patrons who wish to access the services.

"Adorned with beautiful, inverted gardens, the International Lounge has well-curated spaces, each designed to cater to passengers' unique needs and allows them to relax and rejuvenate before the flight. Some of the features include an 'Entertainment pod' with an enclosed space for watching movies, a 'Wellness Zone' with therapy rooms, and a 'Quiet Lounge' with a library that awaits those who seek privacy. Conceptualised and designed to leave a lasting impression on passengers, the Domestic Lounge has well-curated spaces that offer a multitude of experiences," said the official statement.

The lounges will offer a top-notch culinary experience, ably managed by professionals led by Celebrity Chef Abhijit Saha. Both the Domestic and International departure lounges will adhere to sustainability principles as part of BIAL's long-standing commitment to a more sustainable future. Food preparations in the lounges will be done using fresh, local, artisanal ingredients and chemical-free greens and vegetables grown in villages near the airport.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru
bengaluru
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

    Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet 

    The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.

  • The shadow shrunk even as the sun blazed and youngsters shouted in excitement when the moment arrived. (Samir Jana/HT Photo) (File photo)

    Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment

    Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.

  • Playback singer KK was 53 years old at the time of his death.

    ‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert

    Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.

  • Former Karnataka chief minister and JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. (AP)

    Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel

    In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.

  • The accused sexually assaulted and killed the nine-year-old minor 11 months after coming out of jail for another assault case. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019

    While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out