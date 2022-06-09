Bengaluru Airport now has ‘ultra-luxurious’ international and domestic lounges
- Bangalore International Airport Limited has unveiled International and Domestic lounges at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru to give passengers an immersive lounge experience.
Bangalore International Airport Limited has unveiled International and Domestic lounges at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru to give passengers an immersive lounge experience.
"Aptly named 080 Lounge, the trunk dial code of Bengaluru, the luxurious world-class lounges strongly establish BLR Airport's connection and dedication to the city. Not just the name, its design aspects, including art, artisans, heritage, and flora also reflect the rich culture of the city.
Lush greenery has been artistically incorporated throughout the lounges, reaffirming Bengaluru's reputation as the 'garden city'. Designed meticulously to meet the unique requirements of every passenger, 080 is set to leave a lasting impression of the vibrant city of Bengaluru in their minds," said an official statement.
MD and CEO of BIAL, Hari Marar said, "We are constantly looking at ways to enhance the journeys of passengers and surpass their expectations. Our customers are going to be delighted by the world-class amenities and services at the 080 lounges. We are proud to be bringing this exciting brand with unique design sensibilities, creating a truly innovative and unique space tailored to the needs of passengers."
Operated by Travel Food Services (TFS), the lounges are open for passengers who are affiliated with loyalty programs, partner airlines, and for all patrons who wish to access the services.
"Adorned with beautiful, inverted gardens, the International Lounge has well-curated spaces, each designed to cater to passengers' unique needs and allows them to relax and rejuvenate before the flight. Some of the features include an 'Entertainment pod' with an enclosed space for watching movies, a 'Wellness Zone' with therapy rooms, and a 'Quiet Lounge' with a library that awaits those who seek privacy. Conceptualised and designed to leave a lasting impression on passengers, the Domestic Lounge has well-curated spaces that offer a multitude of experiences," said the official statement.
The lounges will offer a top-notch culinary experience, ably managed by professionals led by Celebrity Chef Abhijit Saha. Both the Domestic and International departure lounges will adhere to sustainability principles as part of BIAL's long-standing commitment to a more sustainable future. Food preparations in the lounges will be done using fresh, local, artisanal ingredients and chemical-free greens and vegetables grown in villages near the airport.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics