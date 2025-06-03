Bengaluru auto driver celebrates birthday with machete-cut cartridge cake, lands in soup: Report

An autorickshaw driver's dramatic birthday celebration in Bengaluru landed him in trouble with the law after a video of him cutting a cartridge-shaped cake with a machete went viral. The incident took place on the night of May 31 in Gudibande of Chikkaballapur in the outskirts of the city, when Anil Kumar, a resident of Vychukurahalli, was celebrating with friends, family, and colleagues, reported The Times of India. A autodriver in Bengaluru has been arrested after cutting a birthday cake with machete.

Also Read - 'I cried on Google Meet': Bengaluru techie quits job after public shaming and gaslighting

Bullet cartridge cake and a machete

According to the report, the festivities were like any other birthday party—until the cake-cutting moment. Instead of a standard cake and knife, Kumar pulled out a machete and sliced into a cake designed to resemble a bullet cartridge, drawing cheers and applause from the guests. The celebration continued with a cocktail party, and Kumar later took the machete home.

However, the viral video caught the attention of the Gudibande police, who acted swiftly after someone forwarded them the clip. “Upon receiving the footage, we booked Anil Kumar under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS),” said Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police Kushal Choukesy to TOI. Kumar, who reportedly has no prior criminal record, was arrested on Monday and produced before a court, where he was fined ₹1,000.

Also Read - Karnataka reports 87 new Covid-19 cases, active cases rise to 311

Authorities are now taking further preventive action. Kumar is expected to appear before the tahsildar on Tuesday, where he will be required to sign a security bond ensuring he will not repeat such behavior or engage in any activity considered antisocial.

“When an executive magistrate has reason to believe that an individual may disturb public peace, a show-cause notice can be issued, asking why they should not be bound to maintain peace for up to one year,” Choukesy told the publication.

This isn’t the first time Karnataka police have cracked down on over-the-top birthday celebrations involving weapons. A few years ago, Bengaluru’s Girinagar police issued a similar notice to Kannada actor 'Duniya' Vijay after he was seen in a viral video cutting a cake with a sword during his birthday celebrations, which also led to a case for obstructing traffic.