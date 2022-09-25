Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru bids adieu to iconic Samrat Restaurant

Bengaluru bids adieu to iconic Samrat Restaurant

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 25, 2022 12:12 PM IST

It’s now time to say goodbye to this childhood favourite place of many Bengaluru millennials.

Samrat restaurant in Chalukya Hotel, famous for its south Indian dishes, will close its main branch on September 25.
Samrat restaurant in Chalukya Hotel, famous for its south Indian dishes, will close its main branch on September 25.
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

The iconic Samrat restaurant in Bengaluru is set to shut on Monday. This four-decade old - restaurant located at a stone throw away distance from the Vidhana Soudha - has served residents of the city with scrumptious masala dosas, soft idlis and many other local delicacies. It’s now time to say goodbye to this childhood favourite place of many Bengaluru millennials.

Well-known advocate Brijesh Kallappa visited Samrat for one last time on Sunday morning and tweeted: “We visited the Chalukya Hotel this morning. Samrat restaurant closes for food on 26th September. The bill thanks us and urges us to 'visit again', but there will no more visits(Sic)”

Many people have been thronging this eatery from the last few days to relish delicacies before it closes. A Twitter user wrote: “I went to Samrat Restaurant at Hotel Chalukya and put it up on my story with the caption ‘one last time’ as the restaurant is closing shop in 2 days. People are replying to that story asking if I'm leaving the country for my masters. Makes you think, doesn't it(Sic)”

Another user tweeted: “#Samrat restaurant is counting days. It was one of the finest hotels of Bangalore. Of late it has lost its charm, taste and smile. Today we went there to pay homage.(Sic)”

According to The New Indian Express, the eatery is however not going to shut its shop permanently. The owners of Samrat restaurant decided to move the eatery to a new location and they are yet to finalise a place.

The restaurant was also a frequent visiting place for Kannada superstar late Dr. Rajkumar and even his son Puneeth Rajkumar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out