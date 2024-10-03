Bengaluru businessman arrested for firing gun shots in air during birthday party. Video
The Bengaluru police reportedly recommended to cancel the license of the gun and the weapon, along with ammunition was already seized.
Bengaluru Police’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) team arrested a realtor in the city for firing gun shots in air, during a birthday party last month. After the video went viral on social media, the cops filed a suo-moto case and arrested the accused.
According to a report in The Hindu, Syed Altaf Ahmed, a Bommanahalli-based realtor attended the birthday party of his friend Moin Khan on September 22. During the celebrations, Altaf pulled out his licensed pistol and fired gunshots in the air. One of Altaf's friends recorded the video and shared it on social media and cops have tracked the man behind the weapon.
The police reportedly recommended to cancel the license of the gun and the weapon, along with ammunition was already seized. The incident has raised concerns as the licensed gun has been misused in this way. A user said, “Although he possessed a licensed weapon, the act of firing in a public setting raised significant safety concerns.”
In a similar incident in New Delhi last month, Five men were arrested for allegedly firing in the air outside a cafe following a quarrel at Satya Niketan in south-west Delhi. The quarrel was triggered after the cafe owner asked one of the customers not to sit on the glass table.
