Bengaluru city likely to see rain for the rest of the week: Forecast

Bengaluru is set to see moderate to heavy rain on Thursday with thunderstorms and lightening, the Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said. Echoing the same, skymetweather.com said there are rainy days ahead for the city with week long activity likely.

“BBMP Rainfall Forecast: Widespread moderate to heavy rains associated with thunderstorms and lightning are likely over the BBMP area,” the KSNDMC said in a tweet with a map of Bengaluru BBMP area, which painted parts of the Mahadevapura and RR Nagar zones in blue, indicating heavy rainfall.

The KSNDMC's dashboard said rainfall was recorded at 150 wards of Bengaluru on Thursday and predicted moderate amounts of rain in the west zone and Rajajinagar for Friday, with a temperature of just 19.80 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) meanwhile forecasted thunderstorm and lightning with squall for coastal Karnataka on Thursday, accompanied by heavy rain in North Interior and South Interior Karnataka (NIK and SIK). Bengaluru will likely see a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, it added.

The KSNDMC said scattered to widespread very light to moderate rain are likely over coastal and Malnad districts, with thunderstorms associated with lightning likely at isolated places over the state.

Regions that might see rainfall are Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Ramanagara, Chamarajanagara districts, Davanagere, Mandya and Mysuru districts in SIK.

Areas in NIK that might see rain are Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Belagavi and Raichur districts, while areas in Malnad with a rain forecast are Kodagu, Hassan, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts.

In coastal Karnataka, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts will likely get rainfall, the KSNDMC said.

Areas within BBMP limits will have maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 28 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

The IMD had issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Kolar and Tumkuru districts which was valid till 8:30 am Thursday morning.

The KSNDMC also added that rainfall distribution was fairly widespread across Karnataka on Wednesday with normal monsoon activity. The top three locations that recorded the most rainfall in Karnataka were - Guthigaru of Sulya Taluk in Dakshina Kannada district with 115.5 mm, Paidoddi of Lingsugur Taluk in Raichur district with 114 mm and Wadagera of Jevargi Taluk in Kalaburagi district with 113.5 mm.