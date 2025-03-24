Bengaluru college declares holiday on March 27 for Mohanlal’s Empuraan release, arranges free FDFS. Details

The excitement surrounding Malayalam cinema is undeniable, with its influence stretching far beyond Kerala. As the release date of the highly anticipated Mohanlal-starrer Empuraan approaches, a Bengaluru-based college has taken an extraordinary step to celebrate the film’s arrival. L2 Empuraan teaser: Mohanlal will play the lead role in Prithviraj Sukumaran's film.

Good Shepherd College in Bengaluru has officially declared a holiday on March 27, allowing students to experience Empuraan on the big screen. The institution’s management made the announcement through a statement, playfully declaring, "Lights, Camera, Holiday!" The decision stems from the chairman’s deep admiration for Mohanlal, making this a heartfelt tribute to the Malayalam superstar.

College management announces special show

Going a step further, the college has also arranged a special screening exclusively for its students. The management has booked an early morning 7 a.m. show at Movietime Cinemas, YGR Mall, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, offering free tickets to students. In a social media post, the institution expressed its enthusiasm, stating, "When passion and fandom unite, history is made! Our beloved MD, a devoted fan of Lalettan, has orchestrated a special screening of Empuraan to honor the brilliance of Mohanlal and the visionary direction of Prithviraj Sukumaran. This is more than just a film—it’s a phenomenon!"

This act of fandom-driven celebration is not unprecedented. Previously, during the release of Rajinikanth’s Jailer in 2023, several companies in Chennai and Bengaluru granted their employees a day off to catch the movie on its premiere day. Some even went as far as distributing complimentary tickets to their staff.

During the release of Kabali in 2016 too, Rajinikanth’s massive fan following led to an unprecedented wave of celebrations, with several colleges in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka declaring a holiday on the film’s opening day. Educational institutions, recognizing the frenzy surrounding the superstar’s comeback, chose to give students a break, anticipating that many would skip classes to watch the film anyway. Some colleges even organized special screenings for their students, making it a festival-like atmosphere.