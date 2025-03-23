High salaries, low savings: Pune man regrets 25 LPA job in Bengaluru after leaving 18 LPA role

Bengaluru, often hailed as India’s tech capital, continues to attract professionals from across the country and beyond, drawn by its lucrative salaries and thriving job market. However, the soaring cost of living and skyrocketing real estate prices are becoming a major concern for newcomers. Many are now questioning whether their financial gains in the city truly translate into a better quality of life. New comers in Bengaluru have been complaining about high-cost of living in the city. (Unsplash/Ben White)

A recent viral post has reignited this debate, highlighting the struggle of a professional who moved to Bengaluru for a substantial salary hike but ended up regretting the decision. The post, shared on LinkedIn by Ishan Arora, recounts the experience of his friend, who left a well-paying job in Pune to join a company in Bengaluru for a 40% salary increase, jumping from an 18 LPA (lakhs per annum) package to 25 LPA. Despite the hike, he now feels financially strained and wishes he had stayed in Pune.

Take a look at the post

Arora’s friend expressed his frustration over Bengaluru’s high living expenses. “Rents here are unreasonably high, and landlords demand hefty security deposits of three to four months’ rent. The traffic situation is horrendous, making commuting a costly affair. Back in Pune, I could enjoy a vada pav for just ₹15 and still manage to save. Here, despite earning more, I feel like I have less,” he reportedly told Arora.

The post sparked a heated discussion on social media, with opinions divided. Some users resonated with his sentiments, arguing that even salaries as high as 35-40 LPA don’t provide financial comfort in Bengaluru due to the relentless rise in expenses. “The city drains you financially and emotionally. Every day feels like a struggle to keep up with the rising costs,” one user commented.

However, others pointed out that lifestyle choices play a significant role in financial management. “Not everyone earns 25 LPA in Bengaluru. Many people survive comfortably on 5-6 LPA. It all depends on how you manage your expenses,” another user countered.