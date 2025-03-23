‘Best wishes to DK Shivakumar in his mission to dethrone Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’: Annamalai’s sarcastic jibe

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai took a jibe at Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar after the latter referred to him as a "poor man" while addressing reporters in Chennai on Saturday. In a sharp-witted response, Annamalai extended his best wishes to Shivakumar, hinting at the Congress leader’s alleged efforts to unseat Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and take over as Karnataka’s next CM. Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai. (ANI)

Also Read - Karnataka BJP chief urges speaker to revoke suspension of 18 MLAs

During his visit to Chennai for a DMK-led meeting on the delimitation issue, DK Shivakumar was greeted with black flags by BJP workers in protest. Responding to the demonstration, Shivakumar said, “I welcome all these BJP black flags. I have never been afraid, even when they sent me to Tihar Jail. This officer (Annamalai), poor man, is from my state. He has served us and knows our strength. Let him do his job. I wish him all the best.”

Take a look at Annamalai's post

Reacting to these remarks, Annamalai took to social media, saying, "Indeed, I have dutifully served the people of Karnataka as a police officer. Thank you for the acknowledgment, Thiru @DKShivakumar avare. Also, I appreciate your kind words for this ‘poor man.’ Wishing you success in your relentless pursuit of becoming Karnataka's Chief Minister by dethroning Thiru Siddaramaiah from his position.”

Also Read - Bengaluru temple chariot collapses for second year in a row, claims one life. Video

Meanwhile, Annamalai also took a swipe at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for convening the meeting with like-minded parties on the delimitation issue. Criticizing Stalin on social media, the BJP leader called the gathering a “delusional drama.” He wrote, “While TN CM Thiru @mkstalin puts on his delusional show on delimitation, we hope he will play the speech of DMK Minister Thiru TM Anbarasan for his I.N.D.I. Alliance partners. It seems as though DMK ministers have collectively decided to insult and demean our brothers and sisters from northern India.”