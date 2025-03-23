Bengaluru temple chariot collapses for second year in a row, claims one life. Video

A tragic accident during the annual Madduramma temple festival in the outskirts of Bengaluru claimed the life of a 24-year-old man and left four others injured on Saturday. The incident occurred in Rayasandra, Parappana Agrahara, when a towering 150-foot chariot, part of the festival’s religious procession, collapsed amid severe weather conditions. The incident occurred in Rayasandra, Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru, when a towering 150-foot chariot, part of the festival’s religious procession, collapsed. (Screen grab from video)

Devotees were pulling the massive chariot towards the temple as part of the traditional ritual when strong winds and heavy rain caused it to lose balance and crash to the ground. The chaos unfolded as hundreds of devotees, who were handling the ropes, scrambled to safety. A similar incident happened last year where a chariot was toppled in the same festival, damaging several parked vehicles, though there were no reports of casualties in that instance.

The dramatic visuals of the chariot’s collapse quickly spread across social media, sparking criticism of the festival organizers and local authorities who granted permission for the event. Many users pointed out the structural flaws in the chariot’s design, questioning why a similar incident had occurred in the same location last year, though that event had not resulted in any fatalities.

The Husur Madduramma temple festival is a significant event in the region, drawing large crowds from over 10 villages. During the annual procession, massive chariots are pulled as part of the religious celebrations. Witnesses described the horrifying moment when the structure became unstable and came crashing down, sending people into a panic.

The viral social media posts highlighted concerns over the chariot’s construction. One user commented, "While the weather played a role, the real issue lies in the unsafe design. Those responsible for constructing it should be held accountable." Another user pointed out, "This isn’t just about the rain or wind—anyone can see that a narrow base can't support such a tall structure. It has collapsed two years in a row. Why hasn’t anyone in the town raised this concern before?"